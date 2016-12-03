Applications are open through Dec. 23 for a one-year term as the citizen representative on the Bellaire Audit Finance Board and two vacancies on the city’s Cultural Arts Board. An online application form can be accessed at www.bellairetx.gov/boards. Applicants will be scheduled for weeknight interviews with the City Council during January, and it is anticipated […]
December 2, 2016
Bellaire flood warning: Don’t park on streets, secure items that could float
With unpredictable amounts of rainfall in the forecast over the next three days, Bellaire city officials are warning residents about possible flooding with this statement issued Friday afternoon: “The Bellaire Office of Emergency Management is following the National Weather Service advisory on the weekend storm beginning today, capable of producing widespread flooding to the Bellaire-Houston […]
December 2, 2016
Bellaire police chief: Guard against porch package theft this holiday season
Bellaire Police Chief Byron Holloway has issued a warning to residents expecting package delivery to their homes over the holiday season: Guard against thieves. His statement: “Media reports state that this will be a record year for online shopping and home delivery. Please consider having packages delivered to your office or other secure location if […]
November 10, 2016
He re-thought it: Mike Lunceford will serve out term on HISD board, but another trustee is leaving
Mike Lunceford, the veteran trustee who represents Bellaire on the Houston ISD Board of Education, said Thursday night he has reconsidered his intention to resign and will stay until his term ends a year from now. Lunceford, who was not present at the monthly board meeting, had President Manuel Rodriguez make the announcement. Lunceford had […]
November 8, 2016
Yes, yes, yes: Bellaire voters approve $54M in bonds
By Charlotte Aguilar Bellaire voters overwhelming passed three bond measures totaling $54 million Tuesday to continue the city’s infrastructure reconstruction and improvement projects and to replace two municipal buildings. Proposition 1, which provides $24 million for streets and sidewalks, passed 6,894 to 1,290. It continues the work of the Bellaire Millennium Renewal project, funded in […]
November 8, 2016
Teen accused of parents’ murder won’t be released
The teen accused of killing his parents, Bellaire fitness center owners Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, as they slept July 29 won’t be freed while he awaits trial. A judge denied the request this morning from attorneys for the 16-year-old to have him released to his grandmother until his day in court on capital murder charges. Police […]
November 8, 2016
Bond measures will decide future of Bellaire’s infrastructure, municipal buildings
City leaders have chosen triple alliteration for a triple vote to determine whether residents want to invest nearly $54 million in bond funding for basic infrastructure from streets to sewers, and in an increasingly expensive makeover of the City Hall/Civic Center, police and courts buildings. Known as Bonds for Better Bellaire, the campaign that […]
November 8, 2016
Vote today: Bellaire’s ballot, polling places
Bellaire voters will be deciding on critical local issues and candidates today, in addition to choosing their presidential preference. On the local ballot: •Three Bellaire bond propositions to continue rebuilding infrastructure such as storm sewers, streets, sidewalks plus two major municipal buildings — City Hall/ Civic Center and the police/courts facility •Who will represent you […]
October 15, 2016
Mike Tenney’s Friday Night report: Episcopal juggernaut rolls over St. John’s
By Mike Tenney Episcopal took another step toward an undefeated season Friday night, upending archrival St. John’s 52-10 at Skip Lee Field to highlight another evening of local football. Episcopal 52, St. John’s 10 For the first time this year, the Knights, who are now 8-0 this autumn, were actually tied 7-7 with an opponent, […]
October 13, 2016
Surprise announcement: HISD Trustee Mike Lunceford is resigning
By Charlotte Aguilar Mike Lunceford — who has represented Bellaire on the Houston ISD Board of Education for seven years — made a surprise announcement at Thursday night’s board meeting that he is resigning, effective immediately. (UPDATE: Lunceford clarified on Friday that his resignation would take effect “at the end of the year.”) He had […]
December 3, 2016