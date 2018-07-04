2+ inches of rain prompts flash flood warning ‘til noon in Bellaire; take precautions

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the Houston area until noon Wednesday (July 4) after more than two inches of rain were dumped within an hour.

Street flooding and water rising over curbs is being reported in some Bellaire neighborhoods. Residents should make sure their vehicles are parked on as high ground as possible and should check storm drains in their neighborhoods to make sure there are no obstructions.

Maps from the Harris County Flood Warning system show 2.52 inches of rain falling on Brays Bayou at South Rice Avenue this morning, 2.47 inches in one hour alone.

Share this: Tweet



More



