Bellaire’s Peevy is headed for Texas A&M

Bellaire High School’s pep rally Friday for the Cardinals’ season opener against Clear Brook HS received national attention when sought-after defensive lineman Jayden Peevy put on a maroon cap and announced he was committing to play for Texas A&M in the fall of 2017. He was flanked by his parents and surrounded by family friends and Cardinals cheerleaders

Peevy, who dazzled in his first year of football last season, had committed to Baylor, but reversed himself in the wake of the sexual assault scandal at the school. At 6-feet-6-inches and 279 pounds, Peevy has been ranked by the recruiting website 247.com as the 53rd prospect in the class of 2017.

He was a second-team all-district selection last year, and earlier this month, the Touchdown Club of Houston named him to their pre-season kickoff team.