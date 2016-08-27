Mike Tenney’s wrap-up: High hopes but tough openers for several local HS football teams

By Mike Tenney

On the first night of high school football across Southeast Texas, Mother Nature appeared to be the big winner with many games delayed or canceled due to heavy rain and lightning.

But in the end, most teams got their games in, and several teams were able to kick things off on a very high note.

St. Thomas 27, Kinkaid 20

The Eagles tallied three touchdowns in the final six minutes of the first half Friday night at Granger Stadium to erase a 10-0 Kinkaid lead and go on to win their sixth consecutive season opener.

St. Thomas quarterback Peyton Matocha threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another to drive the Eagle offense with running back Jaylen Davis catching one of those scoring passes and also running for another to account for all of their touchdown.

Kinkaid running back Jonathon Thomas, who rushed for 103 yards, had both of his team’s touchdowns, rushing 35 yards for a second-quarter score that put them up 10-0 and then catching a 36-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Maggi for the game’s final score.

Tomball Concordia Lutheran 21, St. John’s 16

St. John’s quarterback Wesley Gow threw two touchdown passes in the final 10 minutes, but a fourth-quarter rally came up short with the Mavericks falling to Concordia Lutheran at Skip Lee field.

The visitors took a 14-0 lead at halftime and after a Matthew Garnett 30-yard field goal closed the gap to 14-3 early in the third frame, Lutheran added another score to go up by three touchdowns heading into the fourth period.

Gow, in his first start at quarterback, was impressive, completing 16-of-27 pass attempts for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

Clear Brook 56, Bellaire 27

Clear Brook scored 41 points in the second half to pull away from a 15-15 halftime tie to upend the Cardinals Friday night at Butler Stadium.

Junior quarterback Darion Manning threw for two scores and ran for another to highlight the Bellaire offense.

Clear Brook broke the game open by outscoring the home team 20-0 in the fourth period.

Montgomery 18, Strake Jesuit 5

Montgomery outscored Jesuit 11-0 in the second half Friday night to defeat the Crusaders by an odd score.

Jesuit scored all five of its points in the second period on a safety and a Santiago Chavez 35-yard field goal, but the Bears held a 7-5 lead at the half.

The hosts would add a touchdown in the third period and a field goal in the fourth to wrap up the scoring.

Jesuit quarterback Zach Smith, in his first varsity start, was 16-of-28 in the passing department for 157 yards.

Strake Jesuit will play St. Thomas next week in their annual rival game.

Lamar 38, Westfield 28

On the first night of the high school season, the Texans were in mid-season form Thursday, scoring 22 points in the fourth period to jolt the Mustangs at Delmar Stadium in a battle of teams ranked in the top 10 in the city.

Senior quarterback Owen Holt threw three touchdown passes and junior running back Ta’Zhawn Henry rushed for 149 yards to lead a balanced Lamar attack that saw Owen throw for 195 yards in the game while they ran for 194 more as a team.

The Texans trailed 21-16 to start the fourth quarter before Holt threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Henry on the second play of the quarter to give the home team the lead for good.