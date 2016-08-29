RSS

Town Hall tonight to offer details on $40.6 million Bellaire November bond proposal

August 29, 2016

Bellaire residents will have the chance tonight (Aug. 29) to hear the details of the three-proposition $40.6 million bond package that city leaders are proposing for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

A Town Hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave., that will include a formal presentation, question-and-answer session and handout materials. The proposal, which will be on the ballot as Propositions 1, 2 and 3,  would continue the rebuilding of Bellaire’s infrastructure, including drainage and street upgrades, as well as $5.6 million additional needed to fund new municipal facilities. Voters originally approved $11 million in 2013 for that project, but construction costs have escalated.

For information on the bond proposal, visit the city’s website.

Additional funds needed to build a new City Hall-Civic Center and other municipal facilities are included in the Nov. 8 bond proposal. (Architect's rendering)

One Response to “Town Hall tonight to offer details on $40.6 million Bellaire November bond proposal”

  1. robert riquelmy Says:
    August 30, 2016 at 11:08 am

    Pull the other one.

