Bellaire city offices, schools, banks close for Labor Day

September 5, 2016

Local News

Bellaire city employees are among those enjoying the holiday Monday honoring the American worker — with city offices closed and solid waste services suspended. (Residents can check at http://bellairetx.gov/swschedule to see if their trash collection will be rescheduled.)

One exception: The Bellaire Town Square Family Aquatics Center will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., as will the therapy pool at Evergreen Park.

Labor Day also sees the closing of schools, banks and many businesses, and unofficially marks the end of summer.

image

 

