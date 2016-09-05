Bellaire city offices, schools, banks close for Labor Day

Bellaire city employees are among those enjoying the holiday Monday honoring the American worker — with city offices closed and solid waste services suspended. (Residents can check at http://bellairetx.gov/swschedule to see if their trash collection will be rescheduled.)

One exception: The Bellaire Town Square Family Aquatics Center will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., as will the therapy pool at Evergreen Park.

Labor Day also sees the closing of schools, banks and many businesses, and unofficially marks the end of summer.