The Special Olympics Caper: Your donations will ‘rescue’ Bellaire police from rooftop

Bellaire police officers’ devotion to fundraising for Special Olympics will send them to the roof of the local Dunkin Donuts Friday morning in the annual Cops on Top event.

The police officers — and Chief Byron Holloway — will be “trapped” atop 5406 Bellaire Blvd. starting at 7 a.m., and they’ll come down only when they beat their fundraising total from last year.

Contributions will merit a doughnut for the donor. Although the event will run until 11 a.m., donations will be accepted at Dunkin from 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.

The Bellaire Police teamed up with Rice University Police to finish second in Special Olympics fundraising in 2015.