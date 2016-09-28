HISD’s new chief to hold ‘Listen and Learn’ meeting in Bellaire tonight

Houston ISD’s new superintendent, Richard Carranza, is bringing his “Listen and Learn Tour” to the district that encompasses Bellaire schools this evening (Wednesday, Sept. 28).

District V Trustee Mike Lunceford will host a town hall-style gathering beginning at 6 p.m. at Bellaire High School, 5100 Maple St.

Carranza, newly appointed by trustees after serving as San Francisco’s superintendent, “will be available to listen to input from the community about the district’s future and learn about key issues that are important to stakeholders,” according to HISD’s description of the meeting. He is holding such gatherings in each trustee’s district as he prepares to unveil his administration’s plans.