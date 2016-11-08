Bond measures will decide future of Bellaire’s infrastructure, municipal buildings

City leaders have chosen triple alliteration for a triple vote to determine whether residents want to invest nearly $54 million in bond funding for basic infrastructure from streets to sewers, and in an increasingly expensive makeover of the City Hall/Civic Center, police and courts buildings.

Known as Bonds for Better Bellaire, the campaign that will be decided during today’s general election is the also the fourth time in 16 years that leaders have gone to voters to decide these matters.

Propositions 1 and 3 would continue the work begun with the 2000 approval of a bond that launched the long-range improvement of streets, drainage, water and wastewater facilities, and the construction of sidewalks.

Proposition 2 would cover the escalating construction costs to rebuild the city’s aging City Hall/Civic Center and to replace the small and outdated police and municipal courts building. Voters originally approved $11 million in bonds for the project in 2013.

Here is how Bellaire is making its pitch:

Proposition 1 – Streets, Drainage and Sidewalks $24 million

This program will continue the work of the Bellaire Millennium Renewal (2000) and Rebuild Bellaire (2005) bond programs to design and construct streets and drainage systems with sidewalks on at least one side of the street

Projects will address replacement of streets and drainage systems in order to reduce the occurrence of flooding and improve street conditions

Streets and drainage systems to be replaced are identified based upon relative priority as determined by condition

Proposition 2 – New Municipal Buildings $5.60 million

Includes new city hall/civic center and police/municipal court building

Maintains campus approach to Bellaire Town Square (Bellaire-Zindler Park)

Allows for long range plans for a new library to be incorporated

Supports desires expressed by citizens in multiple public meetings, including building locations and overall site planning

Developed with guidance from two citizens’ ad hoc advisory committees which address layout, adjacencies, and design aesthetics

Allows larger and improved police work and training spaces and accommodates construction cost escalation

Proposition 3 – Water and Wastewater Improvements Program $24.38 million

The advanced age and deterioration of water lines, meters, and facilities has led to a decrease in the overall efficiency of the system and rising maintenance costs

Over 40% of utility lines are between 40 and 70 years old, 67% of water meters are over 15 years old, and the wastewater treatment plant is over 40 years old

Water lines scheduled for upgrade are those identified as the most critically in need of replacement

•System and financial efficiency will be improved with upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and the replacement of water meters and aging water and wastewater lines