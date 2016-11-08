Yes, yes, yes: Bellaire voters approve $54M in bonds

By Charlotte Aguilar

Bellaire voters overwhelming passed three bond measures totaling $54 million Tuesday to continue the city’s infrastructure reconstruction and improvement projects and to replace two municipal buildings.

Proposition 1, which provides $24 million for streets and sidewalks, passed 6,894 to 1,290. It continues the work of the Bellaire Millennium Renewal project, funded in 2000, and Rebuild Bellaire, approved in 2005. The programs design and construct streets and drainage systems with sidewalks on at least one side of the street.

Proposition 2, authorizing an additional $5.6 million in funding to build a new City Hall/Civic Center building and Police/Municipal Courts building, was approved by a vote of 5,480 to 2,638. Voters had approved $11 million for those projects in 2013, but with escalating costs, the extra funds were needed to move forward with construction. Design plans call for a campus approach to the incorporation of the buildings into Bellaire Town Square, and allow for long-range plans for a new library.

The final measure, Proposition 3, to upgrade and replace the city’s water and wastewater facilities at a cost of $24.38 million, passed by a 6,773-1,414 margin. More than 40 percent of the city’s utility lines are between 40 and 70 years old, 67 percent of water meters are older than 15 years, and the wastewater treatment plant is more than 40 years old. The funds will improve and replace those facilities as needed and prioritize the upgrade of water lines.

Statement from Mayor Andrew Friedberg:

“We are grateful for the incredible voter turnout and the well-informed community discussion about city priorities that this bond election has generated. The convergence of several long-neglected infrastructure needs presents some very important choices. Tonight the voters have overwhelmingly approved our systematic approach that balances those needs against available resources in a prudent and thoughtful way. The passage of the Better Bellaire 2016 bond package is a significant step forward and a victory for Bellaire.”