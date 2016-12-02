Bellaire police chief: Guard against porch package theft this holiday season

Bellaire Police Chief Byron Holloway has issued a warning to residents expecting package delivery to their homes over the holiday season: Guard against thieves. His statement:

“Media reports state that this will be a record year for online shopping and home delivery. Please consider having packages delivered to your office or other secure location if there is nobody at your home during the day to accept a delivery.

“Package thieves drive through the neighborhoods looking for packages left on porches. We are concerned about the theft of packages, but we are also concerned that this time of year crooks are drawn into our neighborhoods because of these deliveries.

“They are looking for any opportunity to steal. Although they are looking for packages, they will not hesitate to commit burglaries or other thefts.

“Please attempt to make arrangements to have packages delivered to your office or to a neighbor that is home during the day. And always report suspicious activity to the Bellaire Police Department immediately at 713-668-0487.

“Thanks and have a safe holiday season.

“Chief Holloway”