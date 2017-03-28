26 chances to serve: Bellaire seeking volunteers for boards, commissions

Whether you want to impact Bellaire’s cultural arts, senior programs or environmental issues or take on matters of planning and zoning, individual building issues or parks and recreation (including the city’s newest green space, Evelyn’s Park) — the city has a board or commission for you.

The City Council is accepting applications for positions on all eight volunteer Bellaire boards and commissions until 5 p.m. May 15.

Here’s the rundown:

•Board of Adjustment (3 openings)

•Building & Standards Commission (3)

•Cultural Arts Board (3)

•Environmental & Sustainability Board (4)

•Evelyn’s Park Conservancy (2)

•LIFE Advisory Board on senior services (4)

•Parks & Recreation (4)

•Planning & Zoning Commission (3)

This is a serious, job-seeking process. City Council will interview applicants during the month of June before voting, with terms running from July 1 this year through June 30, 2019. In addition to committing to regular meetings, those chosen must undergo training.

For more or to apply, go to bellairetx.gov/forms.aspx?FID=103. All applications become part of the public record.

