A touch of normalcy amid chaos: 1st day of school at Bellaire’s Horn ES

September 11, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar/Photos by Carlos Aguilar

Horn Elementary has been the heartbeat of southeast Bellaire since 1948 — a classic neighborhood school to which parents stroll hand in hand with their little ones and some older pupils still ride their bicycles.

The first day of the 2017-18 school year saw all the traditions in place, but with inescapable reminders of why classes were starting two weeks late.

Horn is at the epicenter of Bellaire’s hardest hit neighborhoods from Hurricane Harvey, streets which were under water when school should have been starting on Aug. 28. Families who chose to walk to Horn Monday did so along mounds of debris and past homes that have been vacated — perhaps permanently.

The city of Bellaire is using a contractor to remove the piles, but the process is a slow one.

Inside the campus, as Facebook postings showed, the stability of routine was in place, with morning breakfast snack in the cafeteria, and classrooms and youngsters ready for some overdue learning.

