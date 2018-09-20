Adair family (think Skeeter’s, Los Tios, Adair Kitchen…) will take over Evelyn’s Park café

Adair Concepts — the Bellaire family of restaurateurs who own Skeeter’s, Los Tios and more — has been named the new operator of the café at Evelyn’s Park in Bellaire.

Their casual dining, wine-and-beer service restaurant will open for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the fall and be known as Betsy’s at Evelyn’s Park, honoring the matriarch of the family. The name is in keeping with the park’s moniker, which honors Evelyn Rubenstein, matriarch of the family which purchased and donated the five-acre property for public use.

Skeeter’s is marking its 30th anniversary this year, and the two-generation restaurateurs also own and operate the successful Adair Kitchen, Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors and BEBIDAS.

“Adair Concepts is absolutely thrilled to partner with Evelyn’s Park Conservancy and contribute to the thriv- ing park community,” said Katie Adair Barnhart, co-owner of Adair Concepts. She added, “Bellaire will always be home to us. We hope neighbors will join us for breakfast, lunch, or dinner – or even for a great glass of wine.

”No matter the reason, we view the space as an ideal watering hole for neighbors and friends of all ages.”

Katie and her brother, Nick, grew up in Bellaire, and parents Betsy and Gary still live here.

“Evelyn’s Park has been committed to finding an operator that understands the needs of our park guests and enhances their overall experience,” said Patricia King-Ritter, park director. “We no doubt found the perfect shepherd of the Yellow House in Adair Concepts.”

Betsy’s will offer breakfast tacos and smoothies in the morning, with wood-fired pizzas, salads and sandwiches, along with wine and beer, the rest of the day. There are also plans to coordinate events with the park, such as outdoor grill nights, outdoor movies, pop-ups and workshops.

The first occupant of the “Big Yellow House,” Ivy and James, folded in July. It was besieged by troubles from the outset — not being ready in time for the park’s grand opening in April 2017, and facing consistent complaints about food, prices and service.

Based on a news release from the Evelyn’s Park Conservancy

Share this: Tweet



More



