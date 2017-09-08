As debris pickup begins, report says nearly 40% of Bellaire structures show water damage
By Charlotte Aguilar
Bellaire has completed a preliminary assessment of flooding from Hurricane Harvey in every neighborhood, and it shows that 2,342 structures out of nearly 6,200 are showing some sort of water damage — about 38 percent.
“It confirms just how extensive the damage is,” said City Manager Paul Hofmann. And it confirms what is increasingly visible in the southeast quadrant of the city, around Horn Elementary School and in 700-home Southdale: That nearly every residence there, old and new, has some evidence of flooding.
Administrative Services Manager Shawn Cox, who will head Bellaire’s longterm relief office being established at the Recreation Center, called this first report a “windshield assessment.” It was completed by members of the Bellaire Fire Department, who drove down every street, making notes on what they observed.
The teams paid careful attention to water lines on doors and exterior walls and types of debris at the curb that indicated internal water damage, such as drywall, flooring, carpeting and molding, to determine whether the structure had flooded, Cox explained.
“The widespread devastation throughout our area only highlights the need for regional solutions, and fast,” said Mayor Andrew Friedberg, reacting to the numbers. “Harvey is obviously much bigger than Bellaire, both in terms of its impact and the causes that contributed to it.”
The draft report landed as a FEMA-approved contractor began the Herculean task of debris cleanup Friday in the hard-hit area of Lafayette Park in Southdale. Using a variety of equipment to negotiate Bellaire streets, the contractor is expected to make three citywide sweeps in about three weeks.
While dealing with immediate issues such as cleanup and permit/inspection requests (67 by close-of-business on Thursday), Bellaire staff and elected officials are also having to look into the future. “We are actively evaluating and analyzing potential long-term effects on city operations and what it all means in our planning for the years ahead,” Friedberg said.
Part of addressing residents’ concerns is establishing Cox’s new office, which will coordinate with various city departments to provide a unified response to the disaster. He sums it up as “helping people get the information they need,” whether helping navigate the permit process, providing FEMA resources, or creating FAQs and answers on the city website, and expects the office to be in operation sometime next week.
Some years ago there was a multi-million dollar project under Baldwin Avenue that was to alleviate flooding in the area. We need a good journalist to follow up and report to us. Even a shabby journalist will do.
“Alleviate” is the key word. When you get 32 inches of rain during a storm and the entire city drains toward a neighborhood, even with all kinds of mitigation, that neighborhood is still going to flood. How much worse might it have been without the infrastructure improvements? Having covered flooding in this area for more than two decades, this journalist understands that Bellaire and West U cannot create their own flood-free zones but are dependent on the Harris County Flood Control District, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their neighboring citiesfor meaningful regional projects and on leaders with vision who will understand that you cannot continue to gobble up prairie, destroy watershed and pave greenspace without consequences. — Editor
The auto-interview: where never is heard a discouraging word, and the skys are not cloudy all day.