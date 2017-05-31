Austin guitar great Van Wilks to highlight June ‘Party’ concert

May 31, 2017

June’s Party at the Pavilion free outdoor concert will feature Texas guitar legend Van Wilks. The performance — which will showcase Wilks’ blues, hard rock, funk and pop influences — will begin at 7 p.m. Friday (June 2) at the Great Lawn at Bellaire Town Square, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and a picnic or purchase dinner from food trucks.

Parking next to City Hall has been blocked by construction of the new Civic Center facilities, so visitors are encouraged to park near the Bellaire Recreation Center.

For more on Wilks and to sample his music, click here.

