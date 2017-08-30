Baby steps: Bellaire ready to start picking up household trash Thursday-Friday

August 30, 2017

One sign of the flood recovery in Bellaire: the city will resume household solid waste collection Thursday.

Neighborhoods outside the Loop (Map Areas A, B and E) will be serviced Thursday, with areas inside the Loop (Areas C and D) getting pickup on Friday.

Bellaire isn’t ready to start picking up storm debris and heavy trash from inside damaged homes, and recycling collection is suspended until further notice.

The city signed agreements with FEMA-approved contractors before the storm hit to provide debris removal. Those arrangements will be announced as soon as plans are finalized, officials said.

