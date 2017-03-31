Bargains galore at Bellaire Library used book sale

The Friends of the Bellaire Library will hold their semi-annual used book sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday (April 1) in the library parking lot, 5111 Jessamine St.

Long rows of volumes — fiction, nonfiction, children’s and young adult, cookbooks, coffee table books, professional and technical titles, reference sets —  have all been donated. Hardcovers go for $1 apiece, with paperbacks priced at 50 cents. Some current titles and collectibles may be priced higher. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own heavy bags or boxes for ease in shopping.

All proceeds go supplement taxpayer support of the city-run library. Donations are always accepted at the front desk (no textbooks, magazines or VHS or audio cassettes, please).

For more information, call 713-662-8160.

Thousands of volumes for $1 (hardcover) and 50 cents (paperback) are a book lover’s delight at the semi-annual Bellaire Library used book sale. (File photo)

Charlotte Aguilar
