Bargains galore today at Bellaire Citywide Garage Sale

‪ Bellaire’s slightly-more-than-3-square-miles will be dotted with pop-up shopping Saturday (April 28) during its annual Citywide Garage Sale.

The hours and items are up to the individual seller (sometimes households even pool their goodies), and a partial list of about two dozen sales is available here.

To promote the “reuse” part of the three Rs of waste management (the other two being “reduce” and “recycle”), the city has long supported the event, on this one day a year waiving the permit fee that is usually required to hold a sale.

