UPDATED: Bellaire to host emergency readiness event Monday

UPDATE (Monday, June 18-3:45 p.m.)

Despite the possibility of heavy rain, Bellaire officials say this evening’s emergency preparedness event is still on. Here’s the statement:

The hurricane preparedness meeting and open house is still scheduled for this evening at 5:30 pm at the Fire Station (5101 Jessamine). We hope you plan to attend. If you plan to attend please consider weather conditions and use caution. The information presented at the meeting will be available online and we may host a second event in the future for interested residents. Please stay safe.

Bellaire emergency responders and city officials will host a community meeting and open house from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Monday (June 18) at the Bellaire Fire Department, 5101 Jessamine St. — and will give residents their first chance to sign up for a new emergency notification system.

With Bellaire still facing challenges from last year’s hurricane season, the city is reinforcing awareness of how to prepare for and cope with a hurricane or other damaging tropical weather.

Participants will be able to tour the Emergency Operations Center, explore rescue vehicles and meet first responders to discuss their training and duties, and receive information about everything from having the right supplies on hand to managing debris in event of another damaging storm.

If you can’t go — or want to do your homework ahead of time — review the city’s postmortem on hurricane response. It’s available in the document center at bellairetx.gov.

