Be their guest: Bellaire PARD hosting costume contest, Beauty and the Beast screening

October 27, 2017

Youngsters and entire families can participate in a Halloween costume contest and enjoy a movie in the park Saturday (Oct. 28), hosted by the Bellaire Parks and Recreation Department.

The live-action Disney film, “Beauty and the Beast,” will be shown at 7 p.m. in Bellaire Town Square, 7008 S. Rice Ave., as part of the city’s Movies in the Park series.

The free screening will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. by a costume contest, with categories for individual children 12 and younger and for families. The grand prize in the family category is a free two-hour table rental at the Bellaire Family Aquatic Center.

For more, call 713-662-8280.

