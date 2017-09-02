Bellaire 200 cleanup volunteers reach nearly 100 homes; relief operation moves to Crosspoint Church

September 1, 2017

Bellaire’s grassroots volunteer cleanup brigade will fold into flood relief efforts at Crosspoint Church beginning Saturday.

In just three days operating out of the Bellaire Recreation Center, the results have been impressive — massive amounts of cleaning and repair supplies donated, along with refreshments, and 200 volunteers fanning out into Bellaire and southwest Houston to clean and help remove sheetrock and debris in nearly 100 residences.

A sizeable contingent came from Bellaire’s Post Oak School community, which will continue to help Saturday.

Crosspoint is operating relief operations from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 4601 Bellaire Blvd. Both volunteers and donations are welcome. Volunteers should wear protective work clothes, closed toe shoes, and bring their own labeled tools, insect repellent and water.

Needs include:

• Large Industrial Garbage Bags

• Packing Boxes

• Packing Paper

• Brooms

• Mops

• Empty Spray Bottles

• Buckets

• Bleach

• Plastic Storage Boxes

• Fans

• Dehumidifiers

