VIDEO: Bellaire activates emergency center as streets worsen, bayou rises

The city of Bellaire has activated its emergency command center to deal with a worsening problem with street flooding from continuing rain that has already totaled up to 7 inches in some sections of the city and warned residents to stay inside.

Public Works employees and first responders are cruising the streets to help stranded motorists and to assess the situation.

Police are warning residents to stay off the streets throughout the area. ABC-13 showed Bissonnet Street impassable at the West Loop, with at least one stranded car and other streets near Bellaire, such as Westpark Drive and Weslayan dangerously flooded.

Harris County flood gauges show that Brays Bayou at South Rice Avenue is at 44 inches and rising — with 51 inches the top.

Bellaire was forced to cancel its Fourth of July Parade and Festival, and this afternoon, Houston announced that it was canceling its massive Freedom Over Texas Festival for the first time in its 31-year existence.

The status of fireworks display near downtown and at Hermann Park were still uncertain.

Here is the city of Bellaire’s message:

The City of Bellaire’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Bellaire continues to experience street flooding. The intersections of the service roads along IH 610 and several residential streets are close to being impassable. We strongly encourage you to stay indoors and not drive on the roadways. The Bellaire area has received over 5 inches of rain in a short period of time. We are continuing to monitor the weather and the street conditions. We will update you as needed. Be safe.

