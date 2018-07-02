Bellaire assistant manager White latest to announce ‘retirement’

Longtime city staff “retirements” are coming at a rate of one-a-week in Bellaire, with Assistant City Manager Diane K. White the latest to depart. White, who is 48 years old, is reportedly “retiring” after 16 years in that position, according to an announcement from the city.

Her last day will be July 13 — but she confirmed she’s not really retiring at all but leaving to lead her own project consulting business, Public Admin Consulting, LLC.

Twenty-one-year city receptionist Tillie Wiedemann, 83, retired last week, and the last day for Fire Chief Darryl Anderson, 58 years old and with the department for 27 years, is Friday (July 6).

White came to Bellaire initially as a budget consultant for three months and stayed, focusing on the budget but performing an array of duties ranging from communications to emergency operations.

Holding a University of Houston MBA degree, she worked at Atlantic Beach, N.C., and the city of Sugar Land. She served for nearly four years in the U.S. Army as a Hawk Control crew member in Germany and is a veteran of Desert Storm.

Hired in Bellaire by former City Manager Bernie Satterwhite — himself a retired U.S. Navy Top Gun pilot and base commander — White was one of five finalists to replace him when Satterwhite announced his retirement in 2013. Ultimately, Paul Hofmann was hired to start in February 2014 and still serves in that post.

Hofmann had praise for White, describing her as “one of the most loyal and trustworthy people I have ever met…characteristics that allowed her to be such an effective and collaborative problem-solver for the city of Bellaire for 16 years. I will really miss her.”

Share this: Tweet



More



