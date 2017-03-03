Bellaire bank robbery Friday leads to 100 mph chase, capture of 2 armed suspects

Bellaire police were being praised Friday afternoon for their role in pursuing two armed men who robbed the Amegy Bank in the 5300 block of Bissonnet Street, leading them and Houston police on a chase that ended peacefully in north Houston, according to news reports.

Before arresting the suspects and recovering two bags of money, police tailed the stolen black Mercedes getaway car through Midtown, Downtown and parts of the Heights at speeds that reportedly reached 100 miles an hour. The driver went on freeways and residential streets, going wrong-way down a one-way street at one point, sideswiping three vehicles and driving with smoke and sparks coming out of their vehicle from flattened tires, before jumping out in the Lindale area of north Houston where he and his companion reportedly tried to carjack a disable man before being caught.

For more on the chase, including video and aerial photos, click on the KHOU Channel 11 story here.

