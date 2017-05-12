UPDATED: Bellaire boy bitten by dog helps track down owner; police now say investigation is ongoing
UPDATED at 12:20 p.m. May 12, 2017
Bellaire police have clarified that they have not closed the investigation into the attack by a pit bull mix dog on a Bellaire boy Monday and the subsequent actions by the dog’s owner, who took more than three days to come forward and did so only after she was identified after returning to the scene of the attack. Following is a statement from Lt. Russell Brown:
“This case as all cases requires the completion of an offense report, which includes review by a supervisor to determine if more investigation is necessary, then all report come though records division for further review, then they are assigned to the detective’s division as necessary to ensure there is no further investigation required.
“This is a unique case that is ongoing until that process has been completed.”
The mother, Bellaire resident Jill Schroeder, said she is “relieved” to hear the news after also understanding the Bellaire P.D. to say to her Friday morning that the investigation had been closed. She is continuing her own search for an eyewitness to the dog owner’s return to the scene of the attack.
By Charlotte Aguilar
Bellaire police tracked down the woman who left the scene when her pit bull mix dog attacked an 11-year-old boy near Lafayette Park earlier in the week — after the victim and two friends spotted her and the dog returning to the park Thursday night.
The 72-hour deadline had already passed for beginning a series of rabies shots for the boy because the dog’s health was unknown. His mother said she wished to keep private whether she had decided to begin the costly treatments.
Lt. Russell Brown told InstantNews Friday morning that the woman — a 30-year-old resident of Houston who works as a medical technician — came into the police department late Thursday with two dogs and proof of vaccination after police tracked down family through her license plate number that was reported by the children, and her parents convinced her to come forward. She was described by Brown as tearful and “remorseful” about the Monday attack.
Brown said police took information to the District Attorney, and that no charges will be filed — but the mother of the victim said the case hasn’t been thoroughly investigated. “There are eyewitness accounts that this dog owner left the scene twice and showed no responsibility toward my son,” said Jill Schroeder, “yet her tears seem to be enough to let her walk away with no consequences.
“She’s remorseful because she was caught. She showed no remorse when she left my son bleeding on Monday, and she showed no remorse when she realized she was wanted by police and ran again.”
The woman’s account to police Thursday night, according to Brown, was that “the dog’s leash slipped out of her hand and that the dog jumped and startled the boy.” She said she thought the dog might have bitten or scratched the child, but that he told her he was all right and that she didn’t observe any signs of blood, a bite or scratches and waited until he “calmed down” and rode away on his bike to leave the scene herself.
The statement is contrary to an eyewitness statement police described to InstantNews earlier in the week from a teen girl in the park Monday and contrary to the boy’s account — and to photographs of his visible bite wounds.
The boy — a pupil at Horn ES who has Asperger’s Syndrome, a mild form of autism — was described by the witness and his own account as being on the ground screaming when the woman ran off to capture her dog, and was still in distress when she returned to her car near him and hurriedly left the scene. Police said the boy also described an exchange when the woman told him that the dog was skittish around bicycles.
Schroeder, the victim’s mother, is also concerned that an officer who responded to her son and his friend’s call Thursday about the dog owner returning apparently did not take down information from an eyewitness who said she saw the woman enter the Officer Lucy Dog Park and then rush away after she read a flyer that had been posted by police asking her to come forward in the attack.
“That tells me that she had no intention of doing the right thing,” said Schroeder, who pointed out that the owner came forward only after she realized she had been identified by police.
Schroeder is asking that the woman who observed the dog owner — described as in her 40s with medium-length curly brown hair and driving a light-colored midsize sedan — contact her at 713-724-6067, so that what she saw can be investigated.
Bellaire Animal Control Officer Richard Perez confirmed that he had placed the dog — which he identified from records as a pit bull mix — under a five-day quarantine at a local veterinarian’s office Friday morning. Police said the mother could file an affidavit to have the quarantine and observation of the animal extended for an additional 15 days.
Police Chief Byron Holloway, who is in Washington, D.C., had told InstantNews early Friday morning that the investigation would be taken slowly to determine whether “this individual knowingly fled the scene” and whether she had been negligent in bringing an animal known to be wary of bicyclists “to a park where children play and ride” and whether she had sufficient control of the animal.
Less than two hours later, his lieutenant said the case had been closed.
In the US a pit bull kills a person every 17 days. They are weapons that can pull their own trigger.
In the US, at least one person makes an ignorant, overgeneralized, and biased judgement on pit bulls. Ignorance is an enemy on which we should pull the trigger.
Right Kate, and it’s usually along the lines of “my pit bull wouldn’t hurt a fly”!
…..and add to that “pits were nanny dogs”…the ignorance of these pit owenrs is astounding.
nothing biased or overgeneralized about bite and death stats done by the cdc. pits are 6 percent of dog population and 52 percent of attacks and 62 percent of deaths.
You are damned right I am biased against pit bulls…Any sane person is…One dead person every 17 days…And that is not counting all the attacks that result in lost arms and legs..Lifelong disfigurement…We need BSLs, and we need them right now…
Absolutely correct.
Why do infants & children provoke so many attacks by Pit bulls ?
This is not a “unique case” as stated by police, “pit and runs” are all too common. Pit owners don’t care about dogs, livestock, children, you or me, they only care about their fetishising beast fetish.
*…only care about fetishizing their beasts. (finger slipped to submit button, no edit option, thanks Instant News Bellaire!) http://blog.dogsbite.org/2017/05/dog-bite-fatality-family-pit-bull-mix-kills-baby-las-vegas.html?m=1
I am the fierce, proud, doting, empathic mother of two amazing daughters. Though not a vegan I do limit my carnivorous desires significantly and will only buy pasture raised eggs and meat from slaughterhouses that adhere to higher humane standards than others. It’s hard to exhibit care for livestock beyond this and not be a vegetarian. I’ve been doing animal rescue for 35 years and, at last count, had played a significant role in the rescue and rehab of over 437 and a lesser role in 4X that number in these years. I care about others in the sense that I extend civility and deference always and am predisposed to restrain making negative presumptions about others around me. This tendency gets stretched tested, however, when one of these others publicly broadcasts their vicious and ignorant biases and makes sweeping generalizations about fetishes to which he would likely is not privy. I am a pittbull owner and I do indeed have a beast of a fetish that includes total disgust of those who fail to see the most dangerous beast in this unfortunate event: a close minded, emotionally stunted, dumbassed comment that displays most of the yuck piled on the dog owners he condemns.
Pitbulls aren’t killers because they have the wrong owners, rather they attract the wrong owners because they are killers. Pit-owners are sick and in need of serious help, children should be removed from pit-owners their a obvious danger to their kids and the community.
As the owner of a pit, I am sick, you are correct. Sick of encountering close minded idiots who think they know the innate nature of all with little to no familiarity or exposure. People like you, Sir, that this pittie owner prays she can avoid.