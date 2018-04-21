Bellaire celebration today will honor Mother Earth, Evelyn and Alice

Evelyn’s Park, 4400 Bellaire Blvd., will hold a dual celebration of Earth Day and its first anniversary from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. today (Saturday, April 21).

A highlight will be the official unveiling of the long-awaited Alice in Wonderland tea party sculpture, “Move One Place On,” recently installed at the southeast corner of the park, and the chance to meet artist Bridgette Mongeon and engage in a “treasure hunt” for 150 hidden items in the artwork.

The free event will also feature Earth Day activities, fun and fitness classes, music, and items available for purchase at a craft and artisan Market in the Park, from food trucks and a picnic lunch being sold at the park’s cafe.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to take in the celebration on the Great Lawn.

The family of Evelyn Rubenstein, for whom the park is named, purchased and donated the land on which it sits to the city of Bellaire, which operates the five-acre greenspace and events center with the Evelyn’s Park Conservancy. For more, visit www.evelynspark.org.

