Bellaire church to bless the beasts today at 8th annual rite

Whether your pet is a fish, a bird, hamster, cat or dog, you’re invited to bring them for Bellaire United Methodist Church’s eighth annual Blessing of the Animals from 10 a.m.-noon today (Saturday, April 21) at the church, 4417 Bellaire Blvd.

Participants will receive a free commemorative photo of the blessing from Nikky LaWell Photography and can visit with vendors, experts, service organizations and consider adopting animals from rescue organizations.

Learn more at www.bellaireumc.org/bota

