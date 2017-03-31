Bellaire City Council to consider future of Chevron property Monday

The Bellaire City Council will consider controversial amendments to its Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map Monday night that would broaden potential uses of the Chevron property on Fournace Place — and a proposal by Mayor Andrew Friedberg that could tweak away some of the wording and concepts objectionable to neighboring residents.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers at Bellaire City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended changing the designation for the land from “business park” to “North Bellaire Special Development Area” and expanding how the property could be redeveloped. The City Council held a public hearing March 20 on that recommendation.

The 32-acre property is the largest remaining single-owner property available for development in Bellaire and one of the largest between downtown and Beltway 8, according to a statement supporting the changes, submitted to the city by a company working with Chevron to market the parcel.

Another supportive statement was sent by Wulfe & Co. which said one of its partnerships has purchased the adjacent 2.5 acres on the corner of the West Loop and Fournace, currently a Shell gas station and mini-mart.

Speakers at the hearing and written statements from nearby homeowners reflect a divided sentiment, with some supporting potential mixed types of housing, retail and offices on the site and others insisting that only single family residential development will be compatible with their neighborhoods.

Those statements and background on the proposed amendments are part of the 104-page council agenda and packet, which can be accessed here.

