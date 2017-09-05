Bellaire city facilities, services back Tuesday with a few exceptions, some flood relief extras

September 4, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

After shutting down facilities and suspending many programs and services for more than a week so that all essential employees could deal with Hurricane Harvey, it will be back to business as usual for the city of Bellaire Tuesday.

Almost.

A rush is expected for permits, the library will be set up to help with flood claims, and both the library and recreation center will attempt to help bring children’s cabin fever down a few degrees as schools continue to be closed.

Recycling pickup has been halted, and all city pools are closed, but most of Bellaire’s public facilities and services will be operating.

•The permit office in Development Services at City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave., will open at 8:30 a.m. to begin receiving applications. The city announced last week that it was suspending flood-related permit and inspection fees and expediting inspections whenever possible. The city manager estimated Monday that 1,000 Bellaire homes suffered flood damage.

•Solid waste crews will be resuming their regular schedule for household trash collection, but weekly recycling and heavy trash pickups have been suspended until further notice. Collections of debris from flooding, including sheetrock, flooring, furniture, appliances and personal belongings, are being scheduled and will be completed by FEMA-approved contractors.

•The Bellaire Library, 5111 Jessamine St., will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday. Head Librarian Mary Cohrs — always a stalwart in city emergencies — said the staff’s priority will be to assist patrons with filing FEMA and insurance claims, as well as providing a copier, printer and scanner to help with their paperwork. The children’s side will be offering free movie showings.

•City parks and the Bellaire Recreation Center, 7008 Fifth St., will be open, with the rec center offering free child care and special programs from “Friday Nite Live,” but space is limited. The free child care will be available at the rec center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for youngsters in grades 1-7, who need only to bring a sack lunch and a drink. Donations will be accepted for the service. Friday Nite Live will begin its fall program from 7-11 p.. Friday at the rec center. For more information, visit the FNLBellaire Facebook page.

•Pools at the Bellaire Family Aquatics Center and Evergreen Park suffered some damage and are closed until further notice while they are being assessed.

Based on information provided by Mary Cohrs, Bellaire Library

