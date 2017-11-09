Bellaire city offices closing for Veteran’s Day; no trash service

November 9, 2017

Bellaire’s city offices will be closed, and there will be no garbage collection Friday (Nov. 10), in observance of Veteran’s Day.

The city’s Recreation Center and Library will be closed both Friday and Saturday. Solid waste collection will return to its regular schedule next week.

Many Bellaire employees will be on duty Saturday, though, for a huge “Block Party” featuring actor-musician Dennis Quaid, who is honoring city workers impacted by Hurricane Harvey and veterans in his hometown with a free, fundraising concert at Bellaire Town Square from 1-5 p.m.

 

