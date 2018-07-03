Bellaire city offices, services shut down (but some facilities open to celebrate) for 4th of July
All Bellaire city offices and routine services will be shut down Wednesday for the Fourth of July holiday, but you’ll see plenty of workers involved with the city-sponsored parade and festival.
Pools will be open — the Bellaire Family Aquatics Center from 1-6 p.m., Evergreen Pool from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
There will be no recycling pickup or brush service, but they will return next week. This is the schedule and map of service areas:
mode_editLeave a response