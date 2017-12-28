Bellaire city offices, trash collection closing down for New Year’s

Bellaire’s city offices and services will close down Monday for the New Year’s holiday.

Curbside trash pickup in areas normally collected on Mondays — A, B and E, as outlined in the map — will next be serviced on Thursday, and limbs and brush collection in area D will be pushed by one day, to Tuesday.

Questions or concerns should be directed to the Public Works Department, 713-662-8170, or by emailing pw@bellairetx.gov.

 

Charlotte Aguilar
