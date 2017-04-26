Bellaire citywide garage sale is a spring cleaning bonanza

April 26, 2017

Bellaire households are encouraged to clean out closets, attics and garages to get rid of unwanted household items and practice the ethic of reuse by holding a garage sale this Saturday, April 29.

The city will waive its customary $15 permit fee on this day only for the annual citywide event, which draws bargain hunters from far and near. Households choose their own hours, and may list their sales by contacting bellaireconnect.com.

Charlotte Aguilar
Charlotte Aguilar

