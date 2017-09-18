Bellaire council could be headed for another post-Harvey marathon meeting tonight

September 18, 2017

With an 284-page agenda packet packed with weighty matters and the probability of another parade of residents wanting to be heard about flooding damage, Bellaire City Council appears to be in for another marathon when it meets at 6 tonight (Sept. 18) in council chambers in City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

Among the items:

•The latest on the impact of flooding from Hurricane Harvey, as part of City Manager Paul Hofmann’s regular report.

•A vote on ordinances granting two special use permits to allow construction of a new Bellaire High School campus to move forward and to relocate the school’s baseball training facilities to the former Gordon ES/Mandarin Chinese campus on Avenue B. (Even if approved, this project is is limbo because Gordon/MCLIMS will house Kolter ES, a Meyerland school severely flood damaged, beginning next Monday.)

•A vote on the fiscal year 2018 budget, calling for an approximate 7 percent tax rate increase from $0.3894 for each $100 of assessed property value to $0.4159.

•A closed executive session at the bottom of the agenda to consider matters involving Linbeck Construction that could result in public action at the conclusion of the closed meeting.

The council will actually convene at 5:45 p.m. to consider an applicant to fill a vacancy on the LIFE seniors advisory board.

The council’s first post-Harvey meeting on Sept. 11 stretched six hours.

To see the agenda and supporting materials, click here.

