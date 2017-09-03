Bellaire crews will reach last section of city Sunday for household trash pickup
By Charlotte Aguilar
There will be no Day of Rest Sunday for Bellaire’s solid waste crews and other Public Works and city personnel, as they work a fourth day to complete one round of household trash pickup in the city — a task that normally takes two days.
Today’s effort will be in the northeast quadrant of Bellaire, known as Section C on the map schedule.
The workers — who included City Manager Paul Hofmann — struggled through the worst flood-ravaged part of Bellaire Saturday, negotiating the narrow streets packed with vehicles and motorists driving at them head-on, making it even more difficult to move forward.
Also complicating the collection: the city-issued black trash bags were often mixed in piles of debris or stuffed with debris and belongings instead of just food and other household waste.
City officials again reminded residents Saturday to separate their household waste from debris at the curb.
Monday will be a much deserved Labor Day holiday for Bellaire city workers, and Bellaire will resume its regular household trash collection Tuesday.
An announcement is expected any day on the schedule for heavy trash pickup, which will be done by federally-approved outside contractors who were lined up in advance by city officials, in anticipation of FEMA reimbursement for the service.
Looks like it will take a few days longer than reported. We’re on the 4500 block of Birch St. and still have mounds of trash on the curb / have not had collection yet.
I followed the crews as they picked up, and they did the best they could to discern what was household trash in the piles. They did finish one complete route through the city Sunday afternoon. Checking the map, I see you are due for collection again Tuesday and that you are in the area of the city that has the most debris. If you have household trash, I would suggest you separate it as best you can and even label it. You can also call Public Works at 713-662-8150/170 and give them your address for special attention, or email pw@bellairetx.gov. I hope this works. The debris collection will be separate, and the city should announce a schedule for that any day. Best wishes. — Editor