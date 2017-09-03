Bellaire crews will reach last section of city Sunday for household trash pickup

September 3, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

There will be no Day of Rest Sunday for Bellaire’s solid waste crews and other Public Works and city personnel, as they work a fourth day to complete one round of household trash pickup in the city — a task that normally takes two days.

Today’s effort will be in the northeast quadrant of Bellaire, known as Section C on the map schedule.

The workers — who included City Manager Paul Hofmann — struggled through the worst flood-ravaged part of Bellaire Saturday, negotiating the narrow streets packed with vehicles and motorists driving at them head-on, making it even more difficult to move forward.

Also complicating the collection: the city-issued black trash bags were often mixed in piles of debris or stuffed with debris and belongings instead of just food and other household waste.

City officials again reminded residents Saturday to separate their household waste from debris at the curb.

Monday will be a much deserved Labor Day holiday for Bellaire city workers, and Bellaire will resume its regular household trash collection Tuesday.

An announcement is expected any day on the schedule for heavy trash pickup, which will be done by federally-approved outside contractors who were lined up in advance by city officials, in anticipation of FEMA reimbursement for the service.

