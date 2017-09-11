Bellaire debris removal ‘slower than expected,’ will now last 6 weeks, not 3

September 11, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

Progress on removal of tons of storm debris from Bellaire curbs and yards is “slower than expected,” the city said in a statement Monday, and is now expected to last six — not three — weeks as initially anticipated.

On the fourth day of the collection by a FEMA-approved contractor, officials said additional resources would be required for the mammoth job, and that “more equipment is arriving daily.” InstantNews observed on Sunday that only three blocks in the hard-hit Southdale neighborhood, the first target for the collection, had been cleared.

According to the city, the contractor has “committed to” every property in the city having been reached at least once by Sept. 28 and that residents will get two additional collection opportunities after that.

Here are additional details and requirements:

•The work will occur between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days per week until complete

•Residents should separate (and even label, to avoid confusion) household solid waste from the storm related debris to facilitate collection of each. The city has resumed its regular solid waste collection schedule, but recycling pickup is still suspended until further notice. Recyclables placed at the curb will end up in the landfill.

•Household Hazardous Waste such as paint and painting products, fuel, chemicals, etc. will be picked up in subsequent collections that will be announced, not with the first pass.

•Appliances will also be picked up in subsequent passes.

•The contractor is trying to keep damage to yards to a minimum, and damaged properties will be graded at the end of the debris collection operation; however, the property owner will be responsible for replacement of sod.

Questions and concerns should be directed to the Public Works Department, 713-662-8170, email pw@bellairetx.gov.

