Bellaire first responders host fire truck pull today

October 21, 2017

Bellaire’s first responders will be huffing and puffing for a good cause this morning (Oct. 21).

Along with teams from other local enforcement agencies and civilian squads, they’ll be staging their annual tug-of-war with a massive Bellaire fire engine, along with an eye-popping car show, to raise funds for Special Olympics. The event runs from 9:30-noon on the street outside Bellaire City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

Awards for fastest times and fundraising will be given at the conclusion of the pull.

The show will feature an array of vintage and custom cars, hot rods and motorcycles.

Admission is free, but donations to Special Olympics Texas are always welcome.

Share this: Tweet



More



