Bellaire flood recovery office extends hours this week for permit processing

September 25, 2017

The city of Bellaire’s Harvey Recovery Resource Center will offer extended hours two evenings this week for the convenience of property owners needing help with permits for flood-related repairs.

The office, located in the Bellaire Recreation Center at 7008 Fifth St., will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, with regular hours on weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. There are designated parking spots on the street for flooded residents.

Volunteers and city employees are staffing the center, to provide help navigating through the process of permits and inspections, and there are informational handouts available for pickup. Information about city requirements, FEMA assistance and more is also available online, along with the permit applications, by clicking here.

Bellaire has waived permit and inspection fees for flood victims.

The center is reachable at 713-662-8133.

Volunteers Phylis Tomlinson and Councilman David Montague assist a Bellaire resident at the city’s Recovery Resource Center Monday morning. (Photo by Charlotte Aguilar)

Those coming to use the resource center will find designated parking in front of the building.

 

Charlotte Aguilar
