Bellaire flood warning: Don’t park on streets, secure items that could float

With unpredictable amounts of rainfall in the forecast over the next three days, Bellaire city officials are warning residents about possible flooding with this statement issued Friday afternoon:

“The Bellaire Office of Emergency Management is following the National Weather Service advisory on the weekend storm beginning today, capable of producing widespread flooding to the Bellaire-Houston area. Isolated areas could see 6-8 inches of rain. Please do not park on the street as streets are secondary storm water containment areas. All items that could float away and clog storm drain inlets should be secured; building material, trash, recycling. Please do not put trash out on Monday until local flood results are known. As always, don’t drive through high water. Turn around, don’t drown.

“For up-to-date weather information, visit the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston forecast office website at weather.gov/houston.

“The Recycling Event is still scheduled for tomorrow, December 3 at 9:00 am and will take place in the City Hall parking lot. However, the event may be shortened or canceled due to inclement weather.”

