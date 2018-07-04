Bellaire Fourth of July now a total washout

access_timeJuly 4, 2018 chat_bubble_outline No Comments

The city of Bellaire has canceled both the Fourth of July Parade and the Festival due to lightning and drenching rain.

Charlotte Aguilar
Charlotte Aguilar

View more articles Subscribe
comment No comments yet

You can be first to leave a comment

mode_editLeave a response

Leave a Reply

menu
menu

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading, Please Wait!