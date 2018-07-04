Home
Business
Community
Government
People
Property
Public Safety
School News
Sports
Bellaire Fourth of July now a total washout
access_time
July 4, 2018
chat_bubble_outline
No Comments
The city of Bellaire has canceled both the Fourth of July Parade and the Festival due to lightning and drenching rain.
Share this:
Tweet
More
Related
Charlotte Aguilar
View more articles
Subscribe
comment
No comments yet
You can be first to leave a comment
mode_edit
Leave a response
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
menu
menu
Loading, Please Wait!
This may take a second or two.