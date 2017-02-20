Bellaire, Harris County warn to prepare for severe weather, heavy rains

The city of Bellaire has posted the following warning from Harris County about severe weather expected overnight Sunday into Monday morning. The area is under a flash flood watch through 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

What is the danger?

There is a potential for heavy rainfall across Harris County beginning early Monday morning and lasting through much of the day. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), widespread rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are likely and isolated areas could see up to 6 inches. If heavy rainfall develops, roadway flooding is possible, especially during the morning drive time.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 4:00 p.m. Monday. Additional watches and warnings will likely be issued by NWS through the next 18-24 hours.

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management Emergency Operations Center will move to Level 3 – Increased Readiness at 2:30 a.m. Monday morning in response to this weather threat.

What you should do:

Residents are encouraged to monitor local media for weather information, particularly before heading out on Monday morning. Road conditions on the main lanes are available from Houston TranStar. Keep in mind, weather conditions can change quickly so staying informed is vital!

In the event of street flooding, remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Driving through high water or around barricades on flooded roadways or underpasses can lead to death!

Basic Flood Safety Tips

Turn Around, Don’t Drown! ® DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES! Just 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

DO NOT WALK through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down.

If your home floods, STAY THERE. You are safer at home than trying to navigate flooded streets on foot.

If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is NOT MOVING, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter MOVING water.

STAY AWAY from streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

MOVE important items – especially important documents like insurance policies – to the highest possible floor. This will help protect them from flood damage.

DISCONNECT electrical appliances and do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water. You could be electrocuted.

Where you can learn more:

Forecasts: [http://www.weather.;gov/hgx]National Weather Service

Local Traffic: Houston TranStar

Preparedness & Emergency Information: www.readyharris.org

