Bellaire HS alumna among those injured in vehicle attack at Virginia protest

August 13, 2017

A standout Bellaire High School alumna is recovering from head injuries after being struck by the vehicle which plowed into counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday.

Natalie Romero, 20, is a 2016 graduate of Bellaire, where she was battalion commander in the Jr. ROTC program — leading more than 250 cadets — and received the organization’s Legion of Valor Bronze Cross, the only HISD cadet ever to do so. Family said she had told them she would be participating in the counterprotest against extremist groups to represent minorities and immigrants.

“As well as I know Natalie…I’m not surprised she was at the event,” tweeted Bellaire HS Principal Michael McDonough.

The daughter of Colombian immigrants who themselves had participated in JROTC at Lee HS, she was also part of HISD’s EMERGE program which identifies the district’s highest performing, low income students and guides them to the nation’s top colleges and universities.

Her mother, Ericka Chaves, told local media that Natalie was the first in her family to attend college, and that she is on a full scholarship at the University of Virginia.

She reportedly has a “small” skull fracture and a number of cuts and bruises, but is expected to make a full recovery. Natalie’s concern, which she expressed in a phone interview with KHOU-TV, was whether she would be well enough to attend the first day of classes for the new term.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page here to help with her medical expenses.

The Ohio man who drove the vehicle was apprehended at the scene. He is charged with second-degree murder. One protester died, and Romero was one of 19 injured.

—Charlotte Aguilar

