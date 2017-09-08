Bellaire HS: Closed until further notice, principal says

September 8, 2017

Bellaire High School won’t be one of the 200-plus Houston ISD campuses opening Monday, the principal announced, and it’s uncertain when the campus serving 3,700 students can be occupied safely.

“I fully support the district’s decision as we musts make certain that our building is completely safe, secure and ready to go for our students, faculty, staff and community,” Michael McDonough wrote in a message Thursday.

He reminded families to prepare an online assessment to be connected with resources and for future planning for transportation and other needs.

Here is McDonough’s full statement:

Hurricane Harvey brought damage that could not have been predicted, and the needed recovery for the Houston ISD has been equally far-reaching and significant. As a result, Bellaire HS will not resume classes this Monday, September 11.

I fully support the district’s decision as we must make certain that our building is completely safe, secure, and ready to go for our students, faculty, staff, and community. The district support teams have worked hard to prepare buildings across the district, including Bellaire, and an overwhelming number will open as intended this Monday.

Bellaire remains aligned with the district in their focus on student safety throughout this recovery as well as each of us acting with compassion. As the building comes online and we welcome everyone back, I can say that Bellaire will continue to stay focused on our students and their needs this month, this semester, and this year. Strong relationships have been a hallmark of Bellaire HS for more than 60 years and it’s important to me that you maintain confidence in our ability to actively support your child.

If you have not yet completed our Student Needs Assessment, I would ask that you take the time now to do so at this link https://form.jotformpro.com/72435740746965. Please know that this information will only be used by Bellaire HS and the information will not be shared with anyone else. Our student support team has already begun to connect families with resources and we are ready to further that work with families in need.

I understand the desire to have more questions answered, and I remain committed to providing accurate information as I receive it. Currently, the HISD has our first day of school listed as “To Be Determined (TBD)” and as soon as I get more specific information, I will communicate with you by all of our normal means. To ensure that you will receive our messages, please visit this portion of our website to learn all of the ways you can stay informed. http://www.houstonisd.org/domain/46847

Superintendent Carranza remarked yesterday that the key word this year will be flexibility. I’m confident we will all learn the full definition of this term as we embark on this 2017-18 school year. I appreciate your continued support of Bellaire and please do not hesitate to contact me should you have any questions or concerns.

