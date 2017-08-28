Bellaire HS principal awaits damage inspection, sets record straight on ‘relocations’

August 28, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

On what was to be the first day of classes, Bellaire High School Principal Michael McDonough instead was awaiting the chance to inspect the school to assess damage — and apologizing for computerized notifications that apparently told some students they had already been reassigned to a different campus.

“I cannot speak to what may have lead to these notifications,” McDonough said of the HISD GradeSpeed system’s messages, “however I can confirm that no plan has been discussed regarding Bellaire students.”

McDonough said HISD had not cleared him and staff to enter the school. “We know that the streets adjacent to BHS were flooded, and thus we suspect we received some water inside the building,” he said, adding that it could be a “couple days before we know more.” He cautioned that no one should attempt to enter the school without his approval.

Without an assessment, he said, the future of the school’s approximately 3,700 students couldn’t be determined. “…Since no one has been able to assess the campus, it would be highly inappropriate for members of HISD administration to initiate any type of relocation plan,” he wrote. “I am especially sorry for any unneeded distraction this may have brought to you or your children during this time when our entire focus should be on remaining safe.”

He indicated that “hundreds” in the BHS community, including students, faculty and staff, have been “displaced.”

HISD was to begin classes today, but called them off last Friday as Hurricane Harvey approached. On Sunday, the district announced classes would not begin until after Labor Day, on Sept. 5, at the earliest.

