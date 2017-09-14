Bellaire HS students face longer school day when they return Monday

September 14, 2017

Bellaire High School students would go to school an extra 25 minutes a day for the remainder of 2017 under a proposal that is on the agenda today (Sept. 14) for Houston ISD trustees’ first regular meeting since Hurricane Harvey hit.

The extended day will help students make up for the three weeks they have lost between the original school start date and when classes will actually begin next Monday, Sept. 18. Bellaire is one of four schools with that opening day who would have the 25-minute extension, if approved. For the eight schools scheduled to start Sept. 25 — including Meyerland’s Kolter Elementary, which is having to move to the old Gordon ES/Mandarin Chinese campus on Avenue B in Bellaire — the school day would last 55 minutes longer during the first semester.

.“We have to be creative in how we get our students all their instructional time for state requirements,” said Superintendent Richard Carranza. “More importantly, we have to get this instructional time in because it’s the right thing to do in order to ensure none of our students are left behind because of a natural disaster beyond anyone’s control.”

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at district headquarters, 4400 W. 18th St. To see the agenda or to watch the livestream of the meeting, go to HoustonISD.org.

