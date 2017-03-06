Bellaire leaders convening Town Hall tonight on bond and drainage plans

The Bellaire City Council will hold a Town Hall at 6 p.m. Monday (March 6) at City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave., to detail four phases of infrastructure work proposed under the Building a Better Bellaire bond program passed by voters in 2016.

Included in the presentation to be given by James Andrews of the city’s engineering contract firm are water line replacement, streets and drainage, and sidewalk work totaling $20 million.

Speakers must register before the meeting starts and will be limited to three minutes for their remarks.

For details on the plans from Mayor Andrew Friedberg, click here to read his blog post.

