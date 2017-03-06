Bellaire leaders convening Town Hall tonight on bond and drainage plans

The Bellaire City Council will hold a Town Hall at 6 p.m. Monday (March 6) at City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave., to detail four phases of infrastructure work proposed under the Building a Better Bellaire bond program passed by voters in 2016.

Included in the presentation to be given by James Andrews of the city’s engineering contract firm are water line replacement, streets and drainage, and sidewalk work totaling $20 million.

Speakers must register before the meeting starts and will be limited to three minutes for their remarks.

For details on the plans from Mayor Andrew Friedberg, click here to read his blog post.

Water on Newcastle Drive in Bellaire, north of Bissonnet Street, spilled over the curbs into yards after more than 4 inches of rain pounded the area. (Photo by Carlos Aguilar)

Charlotte Aguilar
Charlotte Aguilar

View more articles Subscribe
comment No comments yet

You can be first to leave a comment

mode_editLeave a response

Leave a Reply

menu
menu

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading, Please Wait!