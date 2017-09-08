Bellaire lifts overnight curfew imposed after Harvey but will cite some scavengers

September 8, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

Bellaire Police Chief Byron Holloway announced Friday that the city had lifted its overnight curfew as of noon — but had told Instant News earlier that officers would begin issuing citations for scavenging “as appropriate” once the curfew was lifted.

“The curfew has been a valuable tool in security our community,” the chief said, adding that its end would “be time to shift gears in our strategies.”

Holloway said his officers had made no arrests but had been issuing warnings for some violations of city codes that prohibit accessing materials in a trash container and require markings on vehicles allowed to collect trash or debris, but that violators could now be cited in some cases.

“For the most part when a person throws out items they have abandoned ownership,” he explained. “Taking discarded items often is not theft.”

Houston had already lifted its curfew in all but areas that were still flooded, and West U ended its curfew Wednesday. All three cities’ curfews ran from midnight to 5 a.m.

I know that some persons will want us to keep the curfew in place, but the question of fair enforcement will arise over time if we are a curfew ‘island,'” said the chief. “With that said, our priority will always be the safety and security of our citizens; these decisions are never made in haste or taken likely.”

