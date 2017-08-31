Bellaire neighbor & Channel 13 anchor Tom Koch tells his own storm story on 20/20 tonight

August 30, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

Tom Koch is known throughout the Houston area as Channel 13’s longtime morning anchor, but in Bellaire, he is known as a community-minded neighbor.

He and wife Brenda have raised two daughters here, and for decades now, Tom has hosted the city’s Holiday in the Park and Fourth of July celebrations, as well as a number of functions for the city’s parks support organizations.

Tonight, a national audience will be introduced to Tom as he appears on a special edition of ABC News’ 20/20 newsmagazine.

“ABC asked me to be part of the special and talk about reporting on the story while my house was flooding out,” he reported on his Facebook page. “I’d tried to portray the incredible work of our station in covering this catastrophe and the incredible resilience of the people in this great city. I hope my words do everyone justice.”

The special will air at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Channel 13, Tom’s second “home” for 35 years.

