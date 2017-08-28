Bellaire officials warn: Water is rising again — stop visiting damaged homes

August 28, 2017

With rain pouring in Bellaire on Monday, city officials say water levels are rising again, hampering their efforts — and they are asking residents immediately to stop trying to reach and assess their damaged homes for safety reasons. According to predictions, rain is in the area’s forecast until the weekend.

Through an alert, the city has also issued the following reminders:

•Do not place trash or debris at the curb.

•The city is not responsible for electrical power and outages. Centerpoint is restoring power in Bellaire, the message indicates.

•Stalled/abandoned vehicles caught up in flooding on major roadways are now being towed. To inquire about your vehicle, call 713-508-8580 or visit www.findmytowedcar.com.

•Be aware that the city is in an emergency response and recovery mode with all regular facilities and services — including regular trash pickup — suspended until further notice.

The Emergency Command Center is reachable at 713-662-8206.

